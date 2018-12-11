Following this week’s heavy rain, Cairo is turning into one gigantic aqua park.
As the capital just got out of a nationwide shower, it would be a good idea to settle this argument once and for all…for 2018, at least. The Winter vs. Summer debate has been on for way too long.
We had a quick chat with some our friends and gathered a lot of different opinions. Here’s a summary from both campaigns:
Winter: Down with the Sun!
1- Tranquility
Winter is calmer and quieter. To be fair, I am an introvert; I tend to feel better in winter’s ambiance.
2- Body Heat
I just don’t feel cold. In Egypt, we have like what, a month and a half of real winter? Seriously, I can’t stand sleeves. My body just keeps heating up. Not to mention the usual AC argument every day in the office.
I just gave up and stopped shopping for winter clothes!
3- Sensitive Skin
I have light-sensitive skin. Imagine simply being outdoors makes your skin itchy and feeling like you are turning into a raisin. Nobody likes raisins!
4- Awesome Fashion
Winter fashion is awesome. Not only do winter clothes look cool, but they also hide the aftermath of binge-eating on weekends. I don’t feel guilty about my weight in winter.
Summer: Praise the Sun!
1- Low Cold Immunity
In winter, I keep getting the flu. I spend the entire winter with a runny nose and coughing because I have very weak immunity to cold.
2- Obviously, It’s Freezing!
I just can’t retain any heat. My face literally turns to blue due to the extreme cold that I can’t endure. If I am left unattended, I’ll turn into a human ice cream…
3- Winter Blues
Winter is just depressing, I go to work early in the morning and return home right before sunset. I only see the sun on weekends, this isn’t fair!
4- Eating Too Much
I can’t stop eating in winter! It’s like I’m cursed or something. I end up gaining a lot of weight just trying to survive winter and when summer comes, I regret not paying attention to my weight.
What about you? Which season do you prefer the most? Let us know in the comments.