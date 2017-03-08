International Women’s Day is all about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action. This year, the theme for International Women’s Day focuses on “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030” and in line with that, Vodafone Egypt is celebrating the day and narrating its female empowerment journey in the Telecommunications Industry.

The #1 Network and leading company in the telecom sector has showcased first hand its strong commitment to greater gender equality among its staff and even its executives committee which comprises 40% women with 4 fierce female business figures that have proven themselves very well in a challenging industry. Whether in the field of Finance, Business or HR, here are the four female heroines in Vodafone Egypt’s executive committee:

Starting off with Marwa El Ayouti, Vodafone Egypt Chief Executive Officer. Marwa has over 15 years of experience, mostly in finance, where she spent more than 11 years in Vodafone. She joined Vodafone Egypt back in 2000, and has held various positions within Finance and Marketing, including, Planning & Decision Support, Head of Investor Relations, International & Roaming, and Head of Strategy.

In the business sector comes Nihal Zaki, Vodafone Egypt’s Consumer Business Unit Director. Nihal brings over 25 years of experience in the Egyptian and the Middle East market. Her role includes Consumer Marketing, Internet, Pricing and Planning, Brand and Communication, International and Roaming, Customer Insight, Customer Value Management and Sales. Nihal is not a stranger to the Vodafone family as she has previously joined Vodafone in 2000 for more than 9 years. She started in the Corporate Segment moving to Postpaid, Prepaid, Pricing and finally getting appointed as Brand and Marcom Director overlooking Marcom, CRM, Channel Marketing and Customer Experience.

Continuing the strong series of female figures, Shahinaz Ghazy is the Vodafone International Services Director who drives VIS business strategy and manages the portfolio of its different Business Units. Shahinaz joined Vodafone Egypt back in 2004 leading various functions across the Customer Care department in the Consumer High Value Segment, Technical Support, Campaigns and Retention. In 2006, she was appointed Head of Vodafone Egypt’s Enterprise Accounts Management handling the overall corporate customer care experience and was later appointed as Head of Service Operations in VIS in 2008 with the total responsibility for business development, project management, transition and the operational management of the Consumer business of the VF operating companies.

Last but definitely not least is Nagla A.Kinawi the Human Resource Director in Vodafone Egypt. She possesses over 20 years of Human Resources and Organizational Development experience. Nagla’s expertise includes Talent Management, Organization Development, Training & Development, Rewards Management, Change Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Leadership & Management Coaching.

So, what are these female business figures take on the idea of women empowerment?

“Vodafone believes that women have an effective role in any community they are placed in and encourage women empowerment in their systems. This set of beliefs is what makes me proud of belonging to such corporate.” Nihal Zaki

“What distinguishes Vodafone Egypt the most is an array of attributes that represent the cornerstone of the company. This includes the inclusive and diverse work environment that celebrates and empowers its workforce, regardless of its gender or age. I am proud to be among the female workforce that is enabled and empowered by Vodafone Egypt; focusing on our capabilities, rather than any other aspect.” Marwa El Ayouti

“Giving power to women to lead in the business and telecom sectors is a milestone that will pave the way for future female generations to become leaders in their own domain and in Egyptian business sectors.” Shahinaz Ghazy

“The increase of the number of women in leadership positions is depicted greatly in Vodafone Egypt’s work environment. This inclusive and diverse environment is what simulates business growth, creativity and power to do more, and I am honoured to be part of such place.” Nagla A.Kinawi

From this standpoint, we would like to salute and applaud Vodafone Egypt for their exceptional efforts towards female empowerment and gender equality in the field of business; a positive step that we surely would love to see more in corporate.