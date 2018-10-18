Deena Fadel is an entrepreneur, fine artist and designer who managed to make a living out of pursuing her passion and building her own brand; Joud Home Accessories & Tamara Fabrics.

Born and raised in the UK, and later moving to Qatar, Deena is an accomplished artist who received numerous awards in the field of Arts and Design. She won her first national drawing competition at the age of three, and the rest was history! In addition to her awards, Deena participated in several local and international exhibitions in Egypt, UK, Qatar, and Turkey, just to name a few.

Deena moved back to her home country Egypt, where she is currently residing. She was nominated to take part in the Sharm Biennale Competition, where she was rated as one of the top ten competing artists.

Before she founded her brand, Deena was an Art Director in an esteemed advertising agency. After working there for five years, Deena decided to follow her passion, and created her own brand – Joud Home Accessories – in 2010. The brand name quickly made an impact in the market, and grew exponentially.

After the success of the simple idea that was born in Deena’s brain, the brand is now a fully operating company – Inspiration LLC, exporting to 6 different countries and owning 4 local branches. The brand Joud later expanded and started producing a fabric line – Tamara Fabrics – where Deena produced line upholstery and curtains to complete the home décor set up.

Deena’s success has been picked up by numerous media outlets; including Forbes.com, BBC, Al Jazeera and Dubai TV. Deena was featured by BuzzFeed as one of the top 16 women entrepreneurs who are changing the way of business in the Arab World; she was also featured in the e-book Arab Women Rising, published in 2014 by the Wharton Business School.

Instagram accounts @deenafadelpaintings

Founder of

@joudhome

@tamara fabric

Facebook profile @Deena Fadel

Facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/deenafadelart/

https://www.facebook.com/JoudStore/

https://www.facebook.com/tamarafabrics/

Credits:

Photographer: Amr El Gohary.

Assistant Photographer: Omar Elshafie.

Art Director: Amr Alim.

Makeup Artist: Randa Tawfik

Jewelry: Reem Jano.

Organized by: Stardust.