Cairo, 6 February 2017: The Breast Cancer Foundation of Egypt (BCFE), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Novartis Pharma organized a two-day World Cancer Day event, invitingsurvivors to share their experience and offer patients hope.

“I was scared at first, but after hearing so many encouraging survivor stories I felt optimistic and I hope that all patients willtake something positive from our experiences,” breast cancer survivor, Yasmine, said.

“My type of cancer – Chronic Myeloid Leukemia – is one that people can live with, just like diabetes. After I was diagnosedI decided that I would always tell myself that I was very strong. This outlook not only helps me butalso helps change the behavior and perception of everyonearound me,” leukemia survivor, Ahmed, shared.

As part of WCD celebrations Zamalek Runners organized a run on Friday, 3 February, and a drawing session was led by Egyptian painter Khaled Samahy and Kuwaiti artist Abdel Aziz Al Tamimi during the main event on Saturday 4 February. The artists painted portraits of patients and guided them in creating art representing “messages of hope.” AlTamimi also drew a signaturepainting to be donated to the NCI.

“We organized activities bringing together survivors and supporters to emphasize the World Health Organization’s 2017 theme‘We can. I can.’ Survivors need our solidarity and a positive environment to improve their chances of a cure,” Dr Mohamed Shaalan, Head of the BCFE said.

Careem, the region’s leading ride-hailing service offered created the promotional code‘WorldCancerDay’ that passengers could use to donate to the NCI. Once passengers enter the promo code EGP 2 from the cost of their trip will be forwarded to the NCI, to help fund its treatment and research activities.

