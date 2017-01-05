A sweeping palm-fringed drive takes you down towards the canopied entrance of the Monte Carlo Sharm Resort & SpaConcierge staff greets new guest arrivals with traditional drum instruments before they enter the voluminous marbled and colonnaded reception floor.

Stepping down behind the reception desk, stately furnishings create numerous sophisticated seating alcoves to enjoy evening drinks from the adjoining, modern and well stocked bar.

The hotel is equipped with 350 guest rooms including 35 suites and 38 Royal Monte Carlo for Adult only rooms.

At club level the personalized service, understanding of visitor needs and overall attention to detail, encourages loyalty with guests returning year-on-year.

Club level remains a haven of calm for the discerning traveller looking for resort facilities.