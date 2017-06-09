amadan has become synonymous with TV shows, especially drama series. They are an integral part of the month that without them, Ramadan will not feel the same. There are a lot of good shows airing this year but, as always, there are some bad ones as well. We went ahead and did the work for you so you don’t have to suffer. Here’s our verdict:



1. Harbana Menha

We couldn’t even finish the first episode. It was that bad. All the parts that were supposed to be funny just weren’t. They’re trying way too hard that it comes of as obnoxious. And what’s funny about having an abusive fiance? We really don’t know.



2. 2ard Gaw

This was another show we couldn’t sit the whole way through. It was just plain torture. Ghada Abd El Razek is an air stewardess, and a very bad one from what we’ve seen. The show has a very stereotypical view of air stewardesses and pilots, portraying the stewardesses as gold diggers and the pilots as cheating womanizers. This show stars Mohamed Karim as a pilot. You know that guy who had videos of himself going to the pool in a bath robe saying ‘Good morning’ and ‘Thank you’. Yeah, that guy. So you be the judge.



3. El 7erbaya

The most cliched plot ever. Hayfaa Wahby is the ‘pretty girl’ of the 7ara and all the guys are chasing after her. And of course there’s a rape scene. The camera is always focused on her and showing her body (we get it, she’s hot) and the whole show is just weird.



4. Al 7alal

We honestly couldn’t bother watching this. We actually couldn’t even find a rating for it until we REALLY looked and as we expected, it was a really low rating. Why is even Somaya Khashab still making shows like this?



5. Allahom Eny Sa2em

Another show we couldn’t really bother with. We tried to watch it but once again, we couldn’t watch for long. We were really confused because we didn’t understand what was going on, is this supposed to be comedy or action?

