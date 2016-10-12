A lot of Arab parents seem to think that any job that doesn’t fall into the Engineering-Medicine spectrum is just an absolute disgrace. Like, if you somehow grow up aspiring to be anything other than a doctor or an engineer, you better do some reprioritising or force yourself to marry of those so that you can bring honour to the family. It tends to be harder on men, but it isn’t easy on women either. Here are a few jobs Egyptian parents think are 3ayb:

1-Artist

Basically, your parents won’t be very happy. They think it’s risky, and in their opinion, it’s not good enough to brag about in front of their friends. It’s specifically harder on a man who’s got a passion for painting for example, as society regards it as a little too effeminate.

2-Film/Television

This relates more to women. If you’re a girl aspiring to join the film industry, some people will tell you that it’s ‘3ayb’. As the industry is apparently full of challenges and late nighttime working hours, your parents won’t want you to be subjected to that. Being an actress or a filmmaker isn’t respected enough.

3-Culinary Arts

Their first reaction is: “tabakh?!”. As though it’s something shameful and that anyone can easily do. Very few Arabs truly value the culinary arts and understand that it is actually an art.

4-Dancer

I think that’s a big “no, no” from our Egyptian parents. Belly dancing is looked down upon, and is definitely regarded as 3ayb. They associate the word “Shemal” (whatever that means) with any girl who wants to pursue a professional career in belly dancing. Also, men are never encouraged to be ballet dancers or just dancers in general. Again, society thinks it’s too effeminate.

5-Business

Being a businessman isn’t the problem; the job itself is valued and appreciated. But, a lot of parents would still be happier if their son had studied medicine or engineering. They probably think Business isn’t as worthy as Engineering and Medicine because of the fact that you don’t need the highest grades to study it. It’s as silly as that.

At the end of the day, you need to trust yourself and your own judgement! No one should force you to pursue something you’re not passionate about. Also, all of the above jobs are pretty cool.