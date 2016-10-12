A lot of Arab parents seem to think that any job that doesn’t fall into the Engineering-Medicine spectrum is just an absolute disgrace. Like, if you somehow grow up aspiring to be anything other than a doctor or an engineer, you better do some reprioritising or force yourself to marry of those so that you can bring honour to the family. It tends to be harder on men, but it isn’t easy on women either. Here are a few jobs Egyptian parents think are 3ayb:

1-Artistpaint

Basically, your parents won’t be very happy. They think it’s risky, and in their opinion, it’s not good enough to brag about in front of their friends. It’s specifically harder on a man who’s got a passion for painting for example, as society regards it as a little too effeminate.

2-Film/Televisionsofia

This relates more to women. If you’re a girl aspiring to join the film industry, some people will tell you that it’s ‘3ayb’. As the industry is apparently full of challenges and late nighttime working hours, your parents won’t want you to be subjected to that. Being an actress or a filmmaker isn’t respected enough.

3-Culinary Arts20140317culinary-arts61

Their first reaction is: “tabakh?!”. As though it’s something shameful and that anyone can  easily do. Very few Arabs truly value the culinary arts and understand that it is actually an art.

4-Dancerbelly

I think that’s a big “no, no” from our Egyptian parents. Belly dancing is looked down upon, and is definitely regarded as 3ayb. They associate the word “Shemal” (whatever that means) with any girl who wants to pursue a professional career in belly dancing. Also, men are never encouraged to be ballet dancers or just dancers in general. Again, society thinks it’s too effeminate.

5-Businessbusiness

Being a businessman isn’t the problem; the job itself is valued and appreciated. But, a lot of parents would still be happier if their son had studied medicine or engineering. They probably think Business isn’t as worthy as Engineering and Medicine because of the fact that you don’t need the highest grades to study it. It’s as silly as that.

At the end of the day, you need to trust yourself and your own judgement! No one should force you to pursue something you’re not passionate about. Also, all of the above jobs are pretty cool.

  • Ibrahem

    #3 & #4 are true but the rest is absolute bollocks

  • Alexegypt

    هذه عادتنا وتقاليد المجتمع المصري والدين الاسلامي لا يوافق علي تجارة المراة بجسدها
    ربنا كرم المراة في الدين الاسلامي وضمن لها حقها في الحياة الكريمة وضمن لها ان تكون مسئولة من الرجل ان ينفق عليها ولا تتاجر بجسدها من اجل الانفاق اذا كانت لا تعمل الرجل نسئول عن كل ما تحتاجه
    المراة من حقها ان تعمل في كل مجالات الحياة مدرسة طبيبة مهندسة بائعة سواق تنظف الشوارع مديرة بيت او مكتب محاسبة ممرضة عاملة اي شئ الا التجارة بالجسد والرقص