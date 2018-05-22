We’re only in the first week of Ramadan, and the series are already on fire. It seems like a very entertaining year already, if only some obvious mistakes hadn’t occurred in the series.

Below are 7 ridiculous mistakes caught in Ramadan series:

1. Bl Hagm El 3a2eli

In the first episode while celebrating New Year’s eve, Yehia El Fakharany, and a big share of the cast were in T-shirts and shorts! Even in Marsa Alam, December is still cold in Egypt, this ain’t Australia!

2. Kalabsh 2

By the end of episode 1, Amir Karara’s character got shot in his arm, we even saw him in episode 2 in the hospital wearing a sling, and the very next scene…

The injured arm! Super powers!

3. Nesr El Se3id

Mohamed Ramadan’s character ‘Saleh’ had a mole on his face in one scene, and the next scene, poof, it’s gone! Magic!

4. Rahim

Unless Rahim is secretly Spider Man, this jump is just hilariously impossible!

7. Nesr El Se3id

Though the current event was supposed to be happening in 1998, the kids were playing with the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations ball! Also the series didn’t respect the time frame once again by using neon lights that certainly didn’t exist in 1998.

6. Ekhtefa’a

In the first episode, Nelly Karim was talking on the phone with a friend who urged her to check something on the internet. Even though she was using a smart phone (Let’s say she has no internet bundle!) and there were computers in the very same room, she chose to run and run and run until she reached her home computer!

7. Abo Omar El Masry

Though this scene is supposed to be taking place in 1991, many modern cars had appeared in the background, contradicting the storyline.

Well, nobody is perfect. We are not trying to belittle the amount of effort invested in these series; we are just stating facts.