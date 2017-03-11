When the tough gets going, the going gets tough and what better way than a perfect playlist to help with the going that just got tough. No matter what your favorite genre is, we have it in this playlist.
1- The Thrill Is Gone – BB King
For the jazz lover in you
An unusual voice, grows on you after a couple of listens
A modern day Fairouz
4- Tip of the Tongue – The Donnis Trio
A modern song with a retro beat
To simply just burst into tears
6- Everlong (Acoustic) – Foo Fighters
What could be better than Foo Fighters?
7- Between The Bars – The Civil Wars
Listen and forget
8- Promised Land – Brandyn Burnette
The deeper meaning to the song about single mothers
A wake-up call from the dreamland
10- Moonshine – Oscar and The Wolf
For the wanderers
11- Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now (The Smiths’ Cover) – Erlend Øye
A cover for The Smiths without ruining the song
12- Six Feet Under – Billie Ellish
Long lost love
13- All The World is Green – Tom Waits
To brighten up the day after Billie
14- Me in You – Kings of Convenience
When lyrics hit home
To make you feel better to break at times
When you don’t understand who you are anymore
The vibe of living by the beach
18- Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd
Pink Floyd…
The world is made-up of rainbows and butterflies again
20- Beneath the Surface – Demons Of Ruby Mae
To put you to sleep
21- Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby – Cigarettes After Sex
It’s all there in the title
22- Crave You (Cover) – Daniela Andrade
Because Daniela’s covers are a must
23- Say Something Loving – The xx
Romy’s kind voice on the ears
24- Feels – Ash
For an upbeat piano love
If you’re up to listen to one of a kind voices and music, you’ve come to the right place 😉