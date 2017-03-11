When the tough gets going, the going gets tough and what better way than a perfect playlist to help with the going that just got tough. No matter what your favorite genre is, we have it in this playlist.

1- The Thrill Is Gone – BB King

For the jazz lover in you

2- In Your Eyes – Wolf Colony

An unusual voice, grows on you after a couple of listens

3- Misk El Leil – Souad Massi

A modern day Fairouz

4- Tip of the Tongue – The Donnis Trio

A modern song with a retro beat

5- Pretty Face – Sóley

To simply just burst into tears

6- Everlong (Acoustic) – Foo Fighters

What could be better than Foo Fighters?

7- Between The Bars – The Civil Wars

Listen and forget

8- Promised Land – Brandyn Burnette

The deeper meaning to the song about single mothers

9- Like A Dream – Chelou

A wake-up call from the dreamland

10- Moonshine – Oscar and The Wolf

For the wanderers

11- Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now (The Smiths’ Cover) – Erlend Øye

A cover for The Smiths without ruining the song

12- Six Feet Under – Billie Ellish

Long lost love

13- All The World is Green – Tom Waits

To brighten up the day after Billie

14- Me in You – Kings of Convenience

When lyrics hit home

15- The Prettiest – Adna

To make you feel better to break at times

16- Retrograde – James Blake

When you don’t understand who you are anymore

17- Spirit Bird – Xavier Rudd

The vibe of living by the beach

18- Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd…

19- Don’t Panic – Coldplay

The world is made-up of rainbows and butterflies again

20- Beneath the Surface – Demons Of Ruby Mae

To put you to sleep

21- Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby – Cigarettes After Sex

It’s all there in the title

22- Crave You (Cover) – Daniela Andrade

Because Daniela’s covers are a must

23- Say Something Loving – The xx

Romy’s kind voice on the ears

24- Feels – Ash

For an upbeat piano love

If you’re up to listen to one of a kind voices and music, you’ve come to the right place 😉