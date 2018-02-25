Ever heard the expression stupid in love? Rihanna sang for it, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starred in a movie about it, philosophers were at sea when they came to it, because yep folks, love makes us go crazy and sometimes even stupid. And it’s not always a bad thing. It’s true that men are from Mars and women are from Venus, so let me tell you what happens when a resident from planet Mars falls hard for a resident from Venus…

Below are 7 sure signs that a guy is in love with you:

Sign #1 He Shows His Goofy Side

Admit it or not, we all have a goofy foolish side, hidden deep inside us, and is only exposed to the people who belong to the front line of our comfort zone. When he is comfortable enough and all his self-consciousness evaporates around you, to the point that he gets all nerdy about something he loves, sings with you in the car, talks like Donald Duck or whatever goofy stuff up his sleeves; this is a big sign that this guy is lost for you.

Sign #2 He Thinks You’re Beautiful Even on Your Worst Days

A guy who knows the difference between dating a girl and buying a Barbie doll from the toy store is a guy in love. When he doesn’t care about how messy your natural hair looks, or when you don’t have any make up on, or when you’re wearing your brother’s jumper etc… when his eyes can’t see your imperfection, that’s amore!

Sign #3 He Shows His Deepest Scars or Sheds Tears In Front of You

That’s a big one! In a world where guys are raised to be strong and manly, where any sign of weakness from their part is considered sissiness, if a guy lets go of all this nonsensical chains, and bares his scars to you and is not afraid to be vulnerable, girl you ought to keep this one around, and never betray his trust.

Sign #4 He Cares About Your Family And Friends Because You Do

We are programmed to love our family, or at least tolerate them, but the person you’re dating isn’t programmed to do so. A guy in love understands that the people you love are important to you. If he loves you, he will put the extra effort to make them like him, and will try to be pals with your friends.

Sign #5 He Remembers The Small Things

He remembers the little details of your life and your life together; your favorite foods, the songs you love and the movie that makes you cry. He remembers anniversaries and significant dates (even if he has to set a reminder in his phone, don’t be picky). That’s a big token of love.

Sign #6 He Is Proud of Your Achievement

He is your cheerleader, the male version of course. A guy who encourages you, pushes you, brags to the world about your achievements saying that’s my girl. He wants you to have all what you want in life. If that wasn’t a sign of love, I don’t know else can be.

Sign #7 He Gets You

Never take this one for granted girls! There is no sadder love story than the one with a partner who doesn’t get you. Who doesn’t click with your mind. Someone who can’t predict your actions. Who doesn’t know what makes you happy. Who knows who you are deep down. If he gets you, then he loves you.

So is the resident of Mars planet in love with you or not?