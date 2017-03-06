We asked a group of men and women in their 40s about the things they regret not doing and gathered up the most common things they had to say below.

1- Not taking advantage of your free time

Mostly, they regret not traveling more often when they had nothing holding them back but their lazy bum and thinking they have all the time in the world.

2- Postponing having children

Finding your significant other is a challenge on its own, but it usually happens when the time is right. Before tying the knot, you have so many exciting plans to do with your wife/husband-to-be. Having kids can lay many of these dreams to rest. Whether you like it or not, it will hinder a major part of your carefree plans of taking over the world.

3- Not eating that slice of pizza

Food is one of life’s greatest pleasures; many people regret not eating that slice of pizza and purely focusing on dieting and working out. DO NOT STARVE YOURSELF. Eat that slice of pizza and cake altogether.

4- Hiding your feelings from people you care about the most

Guarding yourself won’t get you anywhere. If you feel something towards someone be it love, gratitude, appreciation…etc, you have to let them know. It won’t cost you a thing to do so.

5- Being antisocial

Burst your bubble and don’t stick to one group of friends. Be outgoing and always ready to meet new people. You don’t have to get them to be the closest person to your heart, but connections help later on and it’s never harmful to be in good company.

6- Not starting your career abroad

So many have told us this is one major thing they regret. Starting your career abroad is on many people’s minds nowadays. You’re always learning new things, and companies tend to invest in you as well.

7- Not experimenting different fields of studies

Experiment while you’re still young. It’s all about trial and error. You might or might not like it, but always try. Later on, you will be stuck and too old to start over.

Keep others’ regrets in mind, and whenever you have a chance or encounter any of them… Take the leap of faith!