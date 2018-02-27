Xiaomi

Global technology leader Xiaomi announced one giant step
forward in line its vision to make innovation available for everyone, with the launch of all-new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus devices in Egypt. The affordably priced duo marks the first time that full screen display innovations have been introduced in this price category, cementing Xiaomi & commitment to providing the latest smartphone technology at the most amazing prices.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR