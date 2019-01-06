Whether you care much for football as a sport or as a scene, I think we all care to have an establishment that is progressive and considerate to every sector of society. Then comes Mahmoud Alaa; a Zamalek player who thought it was cool to respond to a critique by Alaa Omar, former 180 minutes host on OnSport, by stating “you should stick to being at the kitchen.”

How about you, Mahmoud, stick to playing football and making sure to think before you tweet and stop being sexist?

Alaa’s critique was professional, on point, and as a guy who doesn’t understand a thing about soccer, I see nothing wrong in her comment and she even praised the latest performance promptly.

As for Zamalek’s Mahmoud, on the other hand, he should know that he is setting a really bad example for the youth that is surely composing the biggest majority of his fan base.

Regardless of his talent or position in the sport- which I am no fit to evaluate or even talk about- there should be amends, there should be consequences for an uncalled- for, sexist comment that even stand-up comedians don’t use anymore: because it’s not funny and quite frankly, very unoriginal.

Lastly, social media is a necessary aspect of anything nowadays. Meaning, that Alaa must at least found many chances to read and see that the World is moving on and is becoming progressive. If he disagrees with someone, you don’t go on throwing a sexist comment for no reason.

You are a public figure; whatever you say counts and makes an impact. And with such power, comes great responsibility.

Maybe a round in the kitchen can teach people the proper merits of criticism, no?