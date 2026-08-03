Cairo, 3rd of August 2026 : Beltone Venture Capital has announced the successful partial exit from BirdNest, delivering a 3.5x return on invested capital and an 80% internal rate of return (IRR) over a two-year holding period. The partial exit was executed across Beltone Venture Capital’s direct stake and its indirect stake through the joint fund with UAE-based Citadel International Holdings, while Beltone Venture Capital continues to retain a strategic stake in BirdNest, reinforcing its confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential.

