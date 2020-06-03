Not so long ago, Netflix started picking up Egyptian productions. But other than the Eid Masrahyat (like El Eyal Kebrt and Sok Ala Banatak) and despite the fact that the cultural context is usually all lost in translation; we love to see our most favorite Egyptian movies and series on the streaming channel. Here are 10 films you probably didn’t know Netflix picked up!

Bittersweet

To our surprise, most of Ahmed Helmy’s movies are now on Netflix. But Assal Eswed definitely has the coolest translation, we almost didn’t recognize the movie!

Either Me or My Auntie

Yes, Mohamed Heneidy’s Yanna Ya Khalty is on Netflix and that’s what it’s called now. Cool, huh?

The Student Cop

How about a night of Netflix and chilling with the gang watching your favorite cop undercover?

World War 3

No, it’s not some documentary on the great war. It’s just our favorite trio of Ahmed Fahmy, Shiko, and Hesham Maged.

You Know Who

Elly Bally Balak is now channeling some Lord Voldemort vibes with this spin on the name!

Omar & Salma 2

Our guilty pleasure that is the entire Omar and Salma movies are now on Netflix too, and it’s just about time.

Can’t Complain

Can you guess? “Keda Reda” is now “You Can’t Complain” and we’re definitely not going to!

The Right One

This is a good romantic drama that we feel needs more exposure. Catch it now on Netflix with great quality and interesting subtitles!

The Treasure

Not all of us caught this mystery movie in cinemas. But no problem, it’s one of the latest entries to the Netflix family.

Over My Dead Body

Another Ahmed Helmy movie that we were super glad to find on Netflix is Alla Gothety. We often forget about this one, but it never fails to give us a good laugh.

Did you guys come across any other Egyptian productions with cool names? Let us know in the comments!