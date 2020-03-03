Over the course of her life, the average Egyptian woman will have to hear, quite frankly, a lot of stupid things. Some of these things are things she puts up with to let the day slide and others are ones she sharply responds to.

However, there’s one category we missed in this listing. The category that entails some of the things Egyptian women have heard that were so stupid, out of the blue, and just plain odd that they just had no proper response.

And, yes, we gathered the best of the best that was said in that category.

“Did your dad die again?”

The story, according to this girl is that, back in her school days and shortly after her father passed, she had a test at school. For one reason or the other, she had a frown on after the test.

Now when things like these happen, you’d expect that a concerned person would ask something like ‘what happened, you look off’. Instead, one boy asked her if her dad died again because she’s frowning heavily. Yeah.

“I’ll always stay with you…until you get married”

You know how sometimes you want to describe a relationship you’ve once had but you have no words to accurately describe it? Well, if you can describe a colorful, rarely-forgotten incident, you’ll give off an accurate portrait.

Take as example this next woman’s story. Describing her previous relationship, she mentioned that he told her he’ll always be there and he’ll stay with her forever…or at least right until she gets married. And honestly, that says a lot.

“How is your Snapchat Bitmoji unveiled even though you’re veiled?”

Life does have a lot of mysteries we’re regularly curious about and need answers for, but do you know what’s not a mystery? An anecdote like this!

See, this woman was talking with a male colleague and for some reason he thought it made sense to bring religion into a conversation about Snapchat Bitmojis.

“We have to date because you’d look good as my future reference”

People date for many different reasons. Sometimes, it’s because they’re actually compatible, personality-wise. Sometimes, it’s because they’re just attracted to each other.

And now, apparently, some people ask others out because it will look good for them when others know they’d dated this person. To the woman who had to hear that actual sentence, we’re sorry.

“You’d be selfish if you wanted me all for yourself”

Love is all about a certain kind of poignant selflessness, isn’t it? When you’re in love you give just about every bit of yourself to someone else…and to others as well, according to this man, who was fully aware he was trying to convince his girlfriend to let him cheat.

“I know all about female menstruation; it lasts a day!”

Ah yes, female anatomy. It shouldn’t really be a mystery to anyone who’d taken biology in middle school but here’s the thing. You have to go the extra mile and actually listen to what’s being said.

If you’re waiting for the ‘or else’, you just read it. You might end up like the man who said this line, thinking that a period lasts about a day and spreading your misinformation everywhere.

“Yes, I’m dating you but she’ll always be a friend with benefits, okay?”

We don’t have anything to say about this one really, but we can try for several phrases. They will all start with ‘how dare you’ and ‘why’, so we’re saving ourselves the time.

But, hey, here’s something for the hopefully-few men who share this mentality. How about dating the other girl or, generally, sticking to one person?

“Look, I know we’re dating but when I marry her, I won’t have kids with her if that will upset you”

Even though this is a list of outrageously out-of-place things men have told women, you have to admire some of these men’s courage.

You’ll also have to admire their commitment too because, well, he’ll cheat but at least he won’t have kids.

“Your problem is that you have a strong personality and I need someone with a weak personality to follow my lead”

You know how some men date women who are the anti-thesis of everything they’d ever wanted and aggressively try to change them? Instead of simply just seeking out someone who meets their criteria?

Well, at least this man broke it off before it got toxic. Yet we can’t help but feel very iffy at his reasoning.

“Do you want me to tell you when I cheat on you?”

Are you noticing a pattern with the cheating quotes here? It’s kind of concerning how common they’re getting and how they’re kind of setting the standard for the new dating normal.

If it’s any consolation, at least, they’re being upfront with their cheating now. It sure as hell beats the alternative, in some twisted way.

Ladies, do you have some interesting quotes you want to add to this mix? Tell us!