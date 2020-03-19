In times like this, rumors can really thrive. Don’t deny it, you probably came across some pretty alarming information about Coronavirus on WhatsApp or Facebook, which later turned out to be wrong.

However, many might not have read enough about the novel Coronavirus to know what is right and what is utter nonsense. So Doctor Faheem Younes, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland, decided to take it to Twitter to debunk some of the most common COVID-19 myths!

So I’m hearing many myths about #COVID-19 and would like to quickly clear the record.



Coronavirus will go away in Sumer months.



Wrong. Previous pandemics didn’t follow weather patterns plus as we enter summer, there will be winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Virus is global. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

First off, most likely, the virus won’t go away completely in summer. Pandemics have so little to do with weather and because as we go into summer, some countries will still be in winter.

Myth #2: In summer, the virus will spread more due to mosquito bites.



Wrong. This infection is spread via respiratory droplets, not blood. Mosquitos don’t increase spread. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

No, summer’s mosquitoes won’t help spread the virus. Again, it only spreads when the virus-laden droplets from an infected person reach the nose, eyes, or mouth of another, and not by blood.

Myth #3: If you can hold your breath for ten seconds without discomfort, you don’t have COVID.



Wrong: Most young patients with Coronavirus will be able to hold their breaths for much longer than 10 seconds. And many elderly without the virus won’t be able to do it. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Rumor has it if you held your breath for 10 seconds you’re virus-free. Dr. Faheem deconstructed that by confirming that the ability to hold your breath can’t determine if you’re a carrier or not.

Myth #4: Since COVID testing is unavailable, we should donate blood. The blood bank will test for it.



No blood bank is testing for Coronavirus so this attempt will fail. Blood donation is a sacred exercise; let’s make sure we are motivated by the right reasons. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

No guys, the blood bank won’t just test your blood for free.

Myth #5: Coronavirus lives in the throat. So drink lots of water so the virus is pushed into the stomach where the acid will kill it.



Virus may gain entry via throat but it penetrates into the host cells. You can’t wash it away. Excessive water will make you run to the toilet. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Probably the biggest myth of them all. We’ve all heard it but apparently it’s not true, water won’t just wash away the virus; as it lives in the body cells.

Myth #6: All this social distancing is an over reaction. You’ll see that the virus won’t cause much damage.



If we don’t see many infections (I hope) it actually will prove that social distancing worked. Not that the virus was never a big deal. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

No, if someone refuses to shake your hand or hug you, he or she is not overreacting. We should all take this more seriously and hope for the best.

Myth #7: Car accidents kill 30,000 people annually. What’s the big deal with COVID-19?



Car accident are not contagious, their fatalities don’t double every three days, they don’t cause mass panic or a market crash. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

We’ve all also heard the “Car accidents and flu kill more people” well, they might, but not in the same short timeframe as the virus. We don’t have time, it’s fast. And not having time will make us lose lives we could have spared if we had the time.

Myth #8: Hand sanitizers are better than soap and water.



Wrong. Soap and water actually kills and washes away the virus from skin (it can not penetrate our skin cells) plus it also cleans visible soiling if hands. Don’t worry if Purrell was sold out at your supermarket. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

We know it’s hard to believe. But soap and water are actually more efficient in killing the virus than any fancy hand gel or sanitizer.

Myth #9: One of the best strategies to prevent COVID-19 is to clean every door knob in your home with disinfectants.



Wrong. Hand washing/maintaining 6ft distance is best practice. Unless you’re caring for a COVID patient at home, your home surfaces should not be a big risk. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Surface cleaning is important, but shouldn’t be your priority. Hand washing should.

Myth #10: COVID-19 was deliberately spread by (depending upon your politics) the American or Chinese military.



Really??? — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Really?

There you go, debunking most common myths, wrong practices, and first world conspiracy theories. So, please follow the doctor’s orders and stay safe.