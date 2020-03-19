In times like this, rumors can really thrive. Don’t deny it, you probably came across some pretty alarming information about Coronavirus on WhatsApp or Facebook, which later turned out to be wrong.
However, many might not have read enough about the novel Coronavirus to know what is right and what is utter nonsense. So Doctor Faheem Younes, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland, decided to take it to Twitter to debunk some of the most common COVID-19 myths!
First off, most likely, the virus won’t go away completely in summer. Pandemics have so little to do with weather and because as we go into summer, some countries will still be in winter.
No, summer’s mosquitoes won’t help spread the virus. Again, it only spreads when the virus-laden droplets from an infected person reach the nose, eyes, or mouth of another, and not by blood.
Rumor has it if you held your breath for 10 seconds you’re virus-free. Dr. Faheem deconstructed that by confirming that the ability to hold your breath can’t determine if you’re a carrier or not.
No guys, the blood bank won’t just test your blood for free.
Probably the biggest myth of them all. We’ve all heard it but apparently it’s not true, water won’t just wash away the virus; as it lives in the body cells.
No, if someone refuses to shake your hand or hug you, he or she is not overreacting. We should all take this more seriously and hope for the best.
We’ve all also heard the “Car accidents and flu kill more people” well, they might, but not in the same short timeframe as the virus. We don’t have time, it’s fast. And not having time will make us lose lives we could have spared if we had the time.
We know it’s hard to believe. But soap and water are actually more efficient in killing the virus than any fancy hand gel or sanitizer.
Surface cleaning is important, but shouldn’t be your priority. Hand washing should.
