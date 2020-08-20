So…the celeb world doesn’t really surprise us to that extent anymore, does it? We’re always discovering weird things and odd facts about our celebrities to the point where we kinda just expect to be surprised.

And if you think about it, you’ll find out that this all stems from the very first celeb shocks we got early on. The shocks we got when we discovered that some actors and/or musicians who we thought were Egyptian actually just…weren’t.

So, to revisit these shocks and perhaps unlock new ones, we’ve decided to list down the 11 celebrities that gave us some deep cultural shocks.

Hend Sabry

Whenever we think of an actress whose origins we’ve forgotten, we immediately think of Hend Sabry. This is just a fact. The woman has been such a staple of our entertainment industry for so long that hearing her in her native dialect sounds new.

أول مرة أسمع هند صبري تتكلم بلهجتها التونسية pic.twitter.com/nY0lFgx3GY — زيدان نجد (@ZidaneNajd) June 19, 2020

Eyad Nassar

Before he became the household name he is today, Eyad Nassar didn’t really cross our radars whenever we thought of non-Egyptians in the industry. He was just that natural, with his ‘cool professor’ look and all. And then, well, we discovered he’s a Palestinian-Jordanian who really knows his accents!

we also thought he had a little bit of a 90’s Antonio Banderas charm

Nelly, Fairuz El-Sagheera, and Lebleba

Before Hend Sabry, the first set of actresses and performers who pulled the rug underneath us when we discovered their roots were Fairuz and Nelly and their cousin Lebleba, of course!

Madiha Yousry

Whenever we read about Classic Era stars, we’re usually surprised to see their real names and, sometimes, their real origins too. And Madiha Yousry is no different. Did you know this beauty is half Sudanese and half Turkish?

Mais Hamdan and Mai Selim

This sister duo may not surprise us all that much now, but there was a time when we’d just heard they were not Egyptian but rather Palestinian-Jordanian and, yes, the regular surprise followed.

Abdelfattah Grini

Hands down, Abdelfattah El-Grini’s Egyptian accent is one of the best we’ve heard. Come on, did you even guess he was Moroccan back in his Coke Studio days? No, neither did we, honestly.

Dorra

So, this one was admittedly a little predictable, even back during Dorra’s Egyptian debut, but a considerable portion of the population just thought she was going by a stage-name. We don’t even remember how we found out she was Tunisian, but it happened somewhere down the line.

Eman

Be honest, did you see this one coming? Because, honestly, we did not and here we are. To this, there really isn’t much to say except that Lebanese-Armenian Elisabeth Sarkisyan perfected her Egyptian accent.

Tell us. Who still surprises you every time you think about it?