For all movie junkies, going to the movies is your self-treat, but what if we tell you that setting up a home theatre can be cheaper than you originally thought? Yes, your dream can come true without breaking the bank.

The most expensive, and important aspect of any home theatre is the big screen. While buying a big screen TV is the ideal situation, if you can afford it, getting an affordable alternative is still an option.

A LED Projector Is Your Best Friend!

They are not as expensive, yet still as effective as a big screen TV. Invest in an affordable LED projector that you can connect to your laptop, and voila; you have your favourite movie playing as big as you wanted it.

A White Wall or a White Sheet

You got the projector, now you need a backdrop. If you’re setting up the home theatre in a room with white walls, you can easily use it as a backdrop. If that’s not the case, you can easily use two king sized bed sheets, sew them together and hang them on your wall. Make sure you sew them with white thread, and iron them every-so-often.

Stay Lazy with the Perfect Beanbag

While the perfect home theatre would command a major recliner to hug us while we watch our movies, a comfortable beanbag would still do the trick. Depending on your budget, and the number of people joining you, you can find the perfect beanbag for your need.

The Perfect Audio

Let’s make it clear, a movie watching experience is nothing without a good audio device. If we have to recommend investing in anything, it’s without a doubt a good audio system. That said; you can find numerous reasonably priced options for them. Make sure to check Black Friday deals for a good price!

The Extras

The whole experience could be ruined without the extras that make it worth the investment. Make sure you buy lights with dimmers since the room has to be dark. It is also recommended to invest in a small fridge, or even a cooling box, because what’s watching a movie without the snacks?

Best new movies to watch at home

Romantic Movies

Midnight Sun Adrift Forever My Girl The Shape of Water Home Again Everybody Loves Somebody The Space Between Us My Cousin Rachael

Comedy Movies

Ocean 8 Deadpool 2 Book Club Game Night The Spy Who Dumped Me The Meyerowitz Stories The Big Sick Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Drama Movies

I, Tonya Lady Bird Boy Erased 12 Strong Outlaw King A Private War A Simple Favor Tully

Fantasy Movies

Fantastic Beats & Where To Find Them Avenger Infinity War Black Panther A Wrinkle In Time Maze Runner: Death Cure Aquaman The Nutcracker & the Four Realms Spider Man: Homecoming

Horror Movies

The Nun It Comes At Night Annabelle: Creation The Rituals 47 Meters Down Cult of Chucky Jigsaw Rings

Action Movies

Logan War for the Planet of the Apes The Hitman’s Bodyguard The Mummy Ghost In A Shell The Dark Tomb Raider Death Wish