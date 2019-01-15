NADA AKRAM is a young fashion brand created by the Egyptian talented designer Nada Akram. Launched in 2011 on social platforms as a startup later it turned to a registered company in 2016.

The brand identity is redesigning authentic Egyptian/Middle Eastern identity and turn it to modern creative designs

Nada Akram designs her own unique textile to boldly show the colorful identity of the brand.

Nada’s exceptional designs are created for a daring woman, personifying her original and charismatic sense of style, women who are proud of their authentic middle eastern identity.

From pop art, colorful skirt &dresses which are so playful, a playful yet happy state of mind for all those who wear her creations.

The brand slogan is “ redesigning the culture “

