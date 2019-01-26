Under the auspices of the prime minister of Egypt , Nour Elzeny Received the award of the Top 50 influential women in Egypt for her professional , academic and society contribution .

The minister of social solidarity and minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform , minister of transportation , minister of Public Business Sector , President of the National Council for Women in Egypt , deputy of central bank of Egypt And other key business leaders were present to acknowledge The Top 50 Women and Top 100 companies .

The top 50 most influential women forum organized by amol alghad magazine seeks to recognize the contributions of Egyptian women in economy, support them to be more successful in the future and put an emphasis on their indispensable role in revamping the country’s different economic sectors, including banking industry, real estate, communications, and entrepreneurship.

Nour Elzeny has a diverse cv she is currently the General Manager Corporate Communication at Suez Canal bank. In the past, she held several key positions at a number of multinational originations in Canada and Egypt such as Regional Communication Manager at the Arab Radio & TV (ART) for the Middle East and North Africa region well as Marketing & Financial Consultant in financial consulting firms and Bank of Montreal in Canada .

In addition to her diverse 25 years developing and managing Marketing Communication plans including Internal Communication, Media Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sponsorships, Investor Relations , Government Relation , Advertising , Branding, and Training corporate experience, Nour Elzeny has over 14 years experience teaching in the middle east and north Africa Media, Marketing & Leadership as she is currently Instructor at the American University in Cairo ( AUC ) and Sport Communication Instructor at FIFA / CIES Sports Management Diploma at Cairo University and other reputable education institutions.

She also has an active role in the field of voluntary public work and is considered as one of the experts in the field of women’s economic empowerment. Through her continuous cooperation with NGOs, Elzeny continues to encourage and support youth by providing voluntary workshops to foster entrepreneurship and leadership skills.

Nour El Zeny has received several awards from ministry of sports and youth , Egyptian Junior Businessmen Association (EJB) in the women international day and from other recognized local and international organizations on her role in the community as a “Model for Egyptian Women” and listed in Wikipedia as women and youth empowerment advocate.

