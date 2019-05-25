It’s happening to everyone nowadays. Ask anyone how they are, and there’s a high chance they are going to respond with “fine, just tired.” Everyone seems to be tired, consumed, and burnt out all the time. This is because we are all living stressful lives, juggling work and responsibilities with very limited time for ourselves. But this isn’t how it has to be. Don’t live your life feeling tired all the time, instead wake up and make these minor life alterations:

1-Get moving

Some people do the exact opposite when they feel tired; they tend to skip exercise which actually makes them even more tired. Exercise improves your blood circulation delivering oxygen and nutrients to your cells more efficiently, leaving you more energized. They say the worst exercise is the one you never did. So when you feel like all you need to do is crash on your couch, go have a 10 minute walk in the fresh air or even dance to a couple of your favourite songs to get your blood flowing.

2-Hydrate your body

When you feel like you’re running out of energy, the first thing that crosses your mind is to grab a cup of coffee or even an energy drink that’s loaded with caffeine. Next time when you’re feeling sluggish, drink a glass of water instead. It sounds too simple to be true, but when you’re dehydrated, it slows down everything in your body and makes you feel fatigued and groggy. It doesn’t provide the same ‘quick fix’ as caffeine, but is more sustainable in the long run.

3-Take your vitamins

A multi-vitamin is recommended daily for higher energy levels, especially when you are not eating healthy enough to provide your body with all the minerals and vitamins that it needs.

4-Take some time out to meditate

Spending as little as a few minutes daily meditating can do you wonders. Try to start each day with five minutes of silence. In these five minutes forget everything and just focus on yourself inhaling and exhaling.

5-Sleep properly

Our bodies are unique and require a different amount of sleep, but it is probably somewhere around eight hours every night. At least, try waking up and falling asleep at the same time every day to organize your circadian rhythm. Avoid using your phone before sleeping, the lights can make it harder for your brain to rest while sleeping.

6-Don’t overeat

Large meals can drain your energy. Eat more times with fewer quantities. This will result in more constant blood sugar and insulin levels. You’ll also find it easier to lose excess body fat. Avoid carbohydrates for maximum effect.

7-Lose weight if you need to

Losing weight definitely helps you re-energize. Any extra fat you carry takes energy from your body with every move you make. if you do lose a couple of kilograms, you’ll feel lighter on your feet, too.

8-Breathe

Remember to breathe. Sometimes we breathe

too lightly to get enough oxygen to our brains. When you feel like your energy has dropped or you’re too stressed, take a deep breath, hold it in and then exhale. Repeat for a couple of times and you’ll feel relaxed instantly.

9-Eat well

Don’t skip breakfast because this meal provides you with a lot of energy you will need to get through your day. Have snacks like nuts, fruits and veggies, and eat iron rich foods to avoid any iron deficiency that causes anemia. Remember that your body is exactly like a machine, so it’s all about what you put into the machine. If you feed it well, it will work well.

10-Cat nap

The shorter a cat nap, the more efficient it is. Take a 15 minute nap when you’re exhausted and it will do you wonders, just don’t let turn into an hour or two. If you want to enhance this nap, take a cup of coffee just before you lay down. It’s actually called a “caffeine-nap,” and when you wake up the coffee will have started working.

Extra Tips for Ramadan

Ramadan is knocking at the door again, still falling in the summer months. Fasting gets even harder when the days are hot and long. Most of us feel energy-drained while fasting and sleepy after Iftar. Ramadan shouldn’t be spent feeling exhausted and unhealthy, it can be quite the opposite if you do it right. Here are five tips on how to maintain your energy levels during the holy month:

Drink, drink, drink, and drink! Yes, staying hydrated is that important. During the non-fasting hours, make sure you focus on replenishing your body with fluids, especially water.

Don’t overeat during Iftar; we all fall into this wrong habit. Instead of eating modestly during Ramadan, we tend to binge eat at an Iftar table full of different kinds of food loaded with carbs and fats, followed by oriental desserts immersed in syrup, nuts and cream. Avoid that; keep it light and have your dessert twice or three times a week instead of making it a daily ritual.

Have a light, healthy Sohour. You should aim for something that fills you up but won’t get you thirsty during the day. A Sohour of yoghurt, beans, and eggs with whole wheat bread would be a perfect choice and maybe a banana to give you energy.

Keep moving. Hit the gym from time to time instead of being glued to the screen watching all the Ramadan series.

Don’t ever break your fast with a cigarette or a cup of coffee. instead, break it with dates and a couple of glasses of water. This will ease your transition from fasting to replenishing your energy, and will set the tone to make your Iftar and Sohour healthier.