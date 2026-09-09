In line with World Tourism Day…

Al Ahram Beverages Company Launches “Her Mark in Hospitality” Capability Building & Employability Track under the ‘ABC Hospitality Academy’ initiative to Expand Opportunities for Women in Egypt’s Hospitality Sector in Partnership with Gozour Foundation

Cairo, Egypt – September 9, 2026:

As Egypt celebrates World Tourism Day and continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading tourism destinations, Al Ahram Beverages Company (ABC), a leading multi-category beverage company with more than 120 years of heritage in Egypt, is marking the first anniversary of its ‘ABC Hospitality Academy’ initiative with the launch of “Her Mark in Hospitality”, a new training track developed in partnership with Gozour Foundation.



Building on the Academy’s mission to elevate skills, service excellence, and professional development across Egypt’s hospitality sector. “Her Mark in Hospitality” has been designed to equip women with the technical, professional, and employability skills needed to pursue sustainable careers within the HORECA industry while providing participants with accredited certification from the Faculty of Tourism and Hotels upon successful completion of the program.

The launch phase will target 200 women across Greater Cairo reflecting ABC’s long-term commitment to supporting the development of Egypt’s hospitality ecosystem through workforce capability building, industry partnerships, and creating pathways to economic opportunity. Through the Academy, ABC continues to invest in the people behind the guest experience, helping build a resilient, more inclusive, and future-ready hospitality workforce.



The launch was marked by the signing of a cooperation protocol between both parties signed by Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company and Ali Mokhtar, CEO at Gozour Foundation, in witness of the program leads; Cherine Aidarous, Head of Corporate Affairs at Al Ahram Beverages Company and Passinte Mokhtar, Partnerships Manager at Gozour Foundation

“Egypt’s tourism sector continues to achieve remarkable growth. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiques, the country welcomed 6.1 million visitors in the first four months of 2026 alone, following a record 19 million visitors in 2025, while national ambitions aim to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2030. To support this growth, Egypt is expanding its tourism infrastructure, including plans to reach 300,000 hotel rooms by 2030. Growth at this scale will require not only investment in destinations and infrastructure, but also investment in world-class skilled labor.” said Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company.



He continued, “Through ABC Hospitality Academy and Her Mark in Hospitality, we are helping strengthen the hospitality talent pipeline by connecting training with accredited certification and real employment opportunities which helps in building a more resilient, inclusive, and competitive hospitality sector, reflecting our commitment to creating shared value that supports Egypt’s tourism ambitions and long-term development goals.”

Cherine Aidarous, Head of Corporate Affairs at Al Ahram Beverages Company said, “Today, through ‘Her Mark in Hospitality’, we are building on that foundation by creating new opportunities for women while supporting the industry’s growing demand for qualified talent.” She continued, “Through the new track, participants aged 25-40 from Cairo, Giza, and Qalyubia will receive specialized vocational training across five distinctive hospitality disciplines: Food & Beverage Service, Professional Coffee Barista, Bakery Artisan, Pastry Chef and Garde Manger (Cold Kitchen). Participants will also benefit from food safety & hygiene training, career readiness & soft skills development, and job placement support.”

From his side, Ali Mokhtar, CEO at Gozour Foundation said, “This partnership is about more than training, it’s about giving 200 women a real pathway into work they can build a future on. What makes this project different is that we’re not just training and hoping for the best: we’re building direct partnerships with restaurants and hotels to guarantee employment for at least 80% of these women. That’s the standard we’re holding ourselves to. Working with Al Ahram Beverages Company gives us the chance to connect what we know about reaching these communities with what they know about the market and that combination is how real, lasting change happens.”



“What makes this project different is that it doesn’t stop at the training room door. Alongside culinary and hospitality skills, these women will get career guidance, interview preparation, and direct employer connections, all built around a clear goal: at least 80% of them walking into a real job by the end of this programme. We’re proud to have Al Ahram Beverages Company alongside us as we take that next step together.” said Passinte Mokhtar, Partnerships Manager at Gozour Foundation

The launch of “Her Mark in Hospitality” comes one year after the launch of ‘ABC Hospitality Academy’, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to strengthen professional capabilities and service standards across Egypt’s hospitality sector. Developed in partnership with Rhythm Hospitality Training Consultancy and accredited by the UK Institute of Hospitality, the Academy was established to support the continuous development of hospitality professionals while contributing to the growth and competitiveness of Egypt’s HORECA industry.



Over the past year, the Academy has trained and certified more than 5000 HORECA professionals across more than 110 venues in 7 governorates, helping strengthen industry capabilities and support service excellence across the sector.



The new track also builds on ABC’s strong partnership with Gozour Foundation. Since 2024, the partnership has helped contribute to the support of more than 12,000 women artisans and female heads of households across Egypt through initiatives designed to strengthen economic resilience, enhance vocational skills, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities. Through “Her Mark in Hospitality”, ABC and Gozour Foundation are extending that impact into the hospitality sector, creating new pathways to employment and professional growth for women.



As ABC Hospitality Academy enters its second year, the initiative continues to evolve beyond capability building to create broader social and economic impact. By investing in women economic empowerment, strengthening workforce readiness, and expanding access to opportunity, ABC is helping support a hospitality sector that is better equipped to meet the needs of a growing tourism industry while contributing to Egypt’s long-term development priorities.

