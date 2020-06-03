If you think this 2020 Ramadan season was jampacked as is, you’d be surprised to know that many more series were originally scheduled to air but didn’t. Some over Coronavirus concerns and others for lack of resources. So, here are 5 series you should be expecting next Ramadan or maybe within the next few weeks, at best!

Tkatoa’ Toroq

We all heard rumors about a new Mona Zaki series before Ramadan, right? Unfortunately, that one went under the carpet for reasons that had to do with the pandemic. Mohamed Mamdouh and Mohamed Farrag are Zaki’s costars and that pretty much covers everything we know about it, so far.

Hagma Mortda

Ahmed Ezz and Hend Sabry were one duo we, sadly, didn’t get to see this Ramadan. The runners had earlier shared a poster and announced that the story is based on a case from the Egyptian General Intelligence’s files.

Saif Allah Al-Maslol

Remember this grand poster? Apparently, the production of Amr Youssef’s new series was too grand to handle. After shooting some scenes, they announced the cancellation of the whole project. Let’s hope the situation shifts around soon!

El Qahera-Qabool

One series we know for sure and certain we won’t be seeing soon is El Qahera Qabool. The production company saved the show starring Khaled El Sawy, Nabil El Halafawy, Fathy Abdel Wahab, and Tarek Lotfy a spot in the Ramadan 2021 season. For now, we know it discusses terrorism plots targeting Egypt and the Middle East!

To better luck, next time!