If OPPO is known for something, other than being the selfie expert – of course, it’s how they’re always ahead in exceeding their customers’ needs and expectations. But this time, they truly outdid themselves.

How so? While we’ve been all busy trying to kill time in quarantine, the globally renowned brand was hard at work. Committing to a client satisfaction goal, they figured that now would be the perfect time to give us all a treat by finally unleashing the Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, and OPPO Enco W31 in Egypt.

So if you’re in the market for a phone that is highly sufficient, equally trendy and all in all will have you turning eyes all summer, don’t look any further. We’ve saved you the hassle of reading tons of reviews by putting together 4 reasons why the Reno 3 device, one of OPPO’S Reno 3 series will be your perfect summer buddy!

The Perfect Picture

Let’s talk specs. When it comes to pictures, we can always count on OPPO to give us what we need from a camera and more. It’s basically a given by now. Reno 3 is making a “clear with every shot” promise with their special zoom features that can go up to 20x digital zoom.

Fashion Statement

Does it get any better? It sure does. In 2020, your phone is basically your fashion accessory and that’s why OPPO put a lot of thought into the new Reno 3 design. With the sizzling hot auroral blue and the elegant black colors, your phone will add an extra flair to your fashion style!

MBC Collaboration

The fun doesn’t end here, OPPO will pamper us even more. With an exclusive collaboration with MBC Group, the leading media company, a free Shahid VIP subscription will be given out with every Reno 3 series purchase.

Wait up, let’s take a minute and get this straight. You won’t only be getting the trendiest smartphone in the market, you will also receive free access to the best streaming service out there as a gift!

A Mohamed Hamaki Launch

Is there anything cooler than purchasing a phone that’s already been pre-approved by your favorite superstar? We think not. Especially when it’s Mohamed Hamaki rooting for the new OPPO launch through a huge online event held on the 31st of May. Hamaki is definitely consistent in his love for the brand, and so are we!

Honestly, do you even have to think about it? We’re fairly positive you won’t find a better deal than an OPPO deal!