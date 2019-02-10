Just when we thought Social Media couldn’t get any more horrifying, it proves that it can. On Saturday, February 9th, the police arrested four young Egyptian students for posting a derogatory video on the internet mocking the Christian prayers and hymns.

Recently, a YouTube video titled “4 Azhar Students Mocking The Christian Prayers” started circulating Social Media platforms. The video contains 4 young men shamelessly imitating the Christian prayers and mocking the entire Christian religion.

Just all kinds of appalling!

One would think that after all this effort put into making sure that Muslims and Christians are accepting and embracing to one another, such an act of complete ignorance comes and brings everything that’s been built so far to the ground.

On an even more disturbing note, some people actually didn’t seem to think it was a big deal for them to completely insult Christianity. Some even thought it was funny!

This reflects something greater and more dangerous than this one incident. It truly demonstrates the deep-rooted cultural issue that there is no actual respect to other’s religions and religious rituals such as prayers and hymns!

We tend to take it lightly when someone makes fun of someone else’s religion but when it comes to our own we draw the red line! If we are ALL raised to respect other’s religions the same way we respect our own, we wouldn’t be left facing such an awful division and disgusting behavior!

Thankfully, the police were able to find these reckless boys who turned out to be residents of Saft El-Hana area, Abu Hamid, Sharqiya.

Investigations also showed that one of them is a student at the 6th of October City’s religious institute and another is a student at Al-Azhar’s institute in Sharqiya.

After being arrested, they confessed during the investigations to filming this insulting video on January 31st in the house of one of them, then student Mostafa.H.F uploaded it on his YouTube channel, “as a joke”, he said.

Mostafa also stated that what inspired him to post this video is a Facebook page he follows called Primo which apparently addresses political, religious and economic issues in a sarcastic manner.

Social Media strikes again…

That’s where the bigger problem lies, those 4 boys might not have meant to be offensive, and that is what is even scarier! In their minds, they think that there is nothing wrong about mocking an entire religion, to them, people’s holy prayers and beliefs are material for jokes, also reflecting a huge and drastic cultural gap in our society!

Naturally, and because of its extremely offensive nature, after being posted, the video triggered a huge backlash and criticism. So they removed the video and posted another one apologizing for offending anyone and claiming that “they never meant to offend the Christian community”.

After their apology, some people started to defend those four boys. Because apparently, an apology is enough after insulting an entire religion!

However, such ignorance and carelessness should NOT pass without consequences!

Al-Azhar University officials have referred Mostafa to a disciplinary committee to further investigate the case and apply the appropriate and necessary punishment.

However, one can’t help but think that whatever punishment ‘the university’ will apply can’t be enough, considering the size of this issue!

This ‘comical’ appalling video threatens something far greater than ethics and morals as important as they are-, it threatens the national unity of our country and could cause a huge tear in the fabric of our country’s harmony.

A very strict legal action is in order, to teach those boys a proper lesson and lead by example to warn anyone else who tries to undermine someone’s religion or beliefs!