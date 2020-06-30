For quite some time now, news has been circulating about the reconstruction and renovation works Cairo’s Baron Empain Palace is undergoing. And finally, the iconic, historical and supposedly haunted mansion in Heliopolis is about to open its doors to visitors. We know you must be excited, so here’s everything you need to know about it!

Opening Date

Yesterday, June 29, and after almost two years of work, the Baron Empain Palace opened its doors to the public. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended the inauguration and made sure everything was ready for the grand opening.

Exhibition

Other than the colossal palace itself, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities made sure you get the culture as well as the aesthetics. Therefore, an exhibition with valuable historical viewings narrating important events about Heliopolis and the Tram line is now open too.

For an extra fee, you can also have access to the palace’s roof where a breathtaking panorama of Heliopolis awaits you!

Tickets

Entrance fees have already been announced and the great news is, it’s really affordable. You’ll also get an extra discount if you happen to have a student ID. Naturally, foreigners will be charged a little extra.

Food & Beverages

After a day well spent, you’d want to cool off with a nice cold drink, right? No worries, the Ministry got that covered too. A small cafeteria and a dining area are now open in the mansion’s garden. Having a little snack as the sun goes down will be the perfect ending to the perfect day!

Rest assured, all the above mentioned fun will go hand in hand with the regulations of social distancing!