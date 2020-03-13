As avid TV watchers who had seen a classic TV show or two (or ten, but who’s counting), we’ve found that we’ve gotten attached to a lot of characters and the actors who play them. We’ve gotten so attached, we’d kind of watch any project those actors take on, even if they’re not the best thing out there.

With all these new actors skyrocketing into fame, though, we’ve noticed something very concerning. A lot of the actors we’d been used to seeing on our TVs are no longer there and, well, we kind of miss them. So, for nostalgia’s sake, let’s remember the five we miss most!

Tawfik Abdelhamid

If you had a TV set in the 90’s and early 2000’s, then you’ve seen this man and grew to love him as we all did. As everyone’s favorite disgruntled dad figure, Tawfik Abdelhamid just had this ability to make you empathize with him to no end as well as want to know more about the incredibly realistic characters he plays.

Sadly, though, Tawfik hasn’t been on TV in a hot minute and we truly do feel the lack of his presence in most major ensemble TV shows.

Hanan Turk

Even though she retired and we wish her well in whatever she chooses, Hanan Turk is still one of the actors we deeply miss on TV. After all, who hasn’t seen and cried at Sara? No one, that’s who.

Hanan Turk was also one of the few actresses who used her advantage of being a show’s main lead by choosing intriguing scripts with compelling, complicated characters. And honestly, our TV shows could use a little more of that now.

Ahmed Abdelaziz

Okay, we’ll admit it, we put in Ahmed Abdelaziz mostly for the meme-impact. Other than that, though, Abdelaziz is also here because he laid the groundwork for Egyptian dramas in the 90’s by adding all that was melodramatic and exaggerated and over-the-top and we can’t thank him enough for all these iconic elements.

We’d love to see him back to being a show’s lead again. Honestly, we do really miss the antics.

Hassan Hosny

Do we even need to explain this one? Hassan Hosny and his undisputed comedic genius and parental figure character make him one of our most loved actors, either way.

As time went on, though, and old age set it, Hassan Hosny has been getting less and less roles. And while we understand if it’s for health reasons, that doesn’t mean we would ever stop missing him on our screens.

Abla Kamel

Technically Abla Kamel has been off the air for a few years, but we still miss seeing her in roles that weren’t the matriarch of a Sa’idi family bent on general strife and violence.

With her plethora of iconic roles and her ongoing impact, Abla Kamel’s comeback would be the best-received comeback of all time.

Who else do you miss seeing on TV? Did we get them all?