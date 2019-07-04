Since everyone seems to be very hyped about the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, and with Egypt playing the host, we thought we’d let you in on some interesting facts about the 32nd AFCON edition. If you’re a football enthusiast or you’re just watching it for the sake of good patriotism, you’ll enjoy this for sure.

1) Fresh Faces to Compete

Three new African countries are making their debut in the tournament. They are Madagascar, Mauritania and Burundi.

2) Egypt’s Fifth Time Hosting

Egypt is the hosting country for the fifth time. We previously hosted the tournament in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006, winning three of them and finishing third in the fourth time.

3) The Biggest Tournament So Far

This year is the first time the competition includes a total number of 24 teams in the Nations Cup history. As the CAF decided to to give more teams the chance to for compete.

4) Egypt Holds Most Titles

Egypt is seven times title holder, followed by Cameroon and Ghana.

5) A Change in Schedules

AFCON, for the first time this year, is held mid-year and not in January as customary.

If you haven’t been to the stadium yet, pick up your cheering kit and book your seat in the next game. You don’t want to miss out on this exciting tournament!