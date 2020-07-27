Eid El Adha is just around the corner, and this year it’s all kinds of different. Despite the fact that the country is further easing its lockdown restrictions, this Eid will still be Coronavirus themed.

So, while many of us will hit the roads for some beach Eid fun, others chose to stay in the capital for the holidays. Whether you’re staying in the capital for health concerns or crowd concerns, we will hook you up with the best places for day use!

Villa Belle Epoque

If you’re looking for a fun day, Villa Belle Epoque is a great way to spend a nice and affordable fancy day use. This villa in Maadi offers you a lot of things including free fitness center access and pool time.

Phone: 02 23580265

Anapos

Another place in Maadi that we’re excited about is the Greek Anapos. A lounge that offers nice deals for day use. What’s so great about this place is the view. You get to take a dive and enjoy the great Nile view!

Phone: 0127 850 0030

Royal Club Mohamed Ali

You probably attended a wedding or an engagement party there, right? Well, other than being a hot spot for formal occasions, it’s also a great place for a cozy day use. Being in Giza is definitely a plus too!

Phone: 0122 211 3681

Byoot Bay

If you’re looking for a mini-getaway within greater Cairo, Byoot Bay is a great choice. Located at the Alex-Cairo road, 15 mins from Giza, this place is perfect for all-family day use. While you enjoy the pool or the spa, you can leave your kids to have some fun of their own in the kids’ area!

Phone: 1061111629

Nile Kempinski

Don’t you think it’s time you pamper yourself with a lavish day use after this long time in quarantine? If you’re up to it, a day-use in Kempinski is your ticket to chill. With a nice room, pool access and a pleasant meal by this mesmerizing view, what else could you possibly need?

Phone: +20 2 2798 0000

Happy Holidays, Everyone!