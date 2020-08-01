Leaving for summer vacation requires a whole lot of thoughtful packing, we know that. But you can’t deny there’s some fun in packing the beauty products you need for the trip; from a warm bronzer to a shimmery highlighter and everything in between!

For that matter, we got you covered and made you a list that includes a bunch of essential summer beauty products your vacation bag must have.

And the best thing about all the products below is that they’re 100% Egyptian-made, so we can’t be more proud of the unmatched quality!

1- Nature’s Kisses Stick – Base Beauty

This all-purpose stick is just stunning! It gives the most natural flush to both your cheeks and lips. Not to mention that it’s 100% natural and consists of healthy and moisturizing vitamins.

It also smells ridiculously amazing and comes in multiple pretty shades!

2- Essentials Bronze Body Shine

This body bronzer from Essentials screams summer! Because with their Bronze Body Shine, your skin will always have this luminous and shimmery glow – naturally tanned or not!

3- Hydrating Hair Mist – Bares

Sea salt and the sun aren’t exactly the perfect combo for your hair, which is why having this hydrating hair mist in your beach bag is important. It’ll hydrate and soften your hair to treat the summer heat dryness. It also has an extraordinary smell!

4- Urban Ducks Daily Face Serum and Primer

This duo is perfect for your skin, especially around this time of the year! With the Apricot, Aloe Vera, and herbs combo, your face will always be hydrated, nourished, and acne is not even going to be a problem anymore!

And the best thing is that the primer helps in treating sunburns so basically tan all you want this summer!

5- Joviality Body Balm

Do you know what’s better than body balms? Shea body balms that are infused with a wonderful lemongrass scent! This one from Joviality will keep your skin super soft and glowy all the time!

And there you go – let us know which one of those is your favorite. Personally, we can’t imagine a summer bag without all of them together! Can you?