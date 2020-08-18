Nothing says summer like wearing sandals or open-toe espadrilles and feeling the gentle sun rays on your feet, right? If you’re even luckier, you’ll add some soft sand to that equation. So, if you want to bring your A-game to the beach this season, you’ll need to shop at these 5 amazing local brands!

Zee

We have to say, Zee is our top favorite brand when it comes to comfy summer footwear. They make gorgeous designs and colors but more importantly, they always have your comfort’s best interest at heart!

Palma

They don’t just make the coolest bags, they have a trendy footwear collection too. Palma is so unique with their authentic designs, materials and colors and their latest collection of sandals and espadrilles is no different!

Element

We absolutely love Element. Have you seen their knit slides? We say, hottest slides of the season. What we also love about Element is how they employ the earthly colors so well with the trendiest designs!

Zhivago

If you’re looking to shop for a widely versatile collection of summer footwear, we highly recommend Zhivago. They have anything and everything, they are your safe footwear haven!

Mii

If you think ballerinas are out, you should take a look at their leather ballerina with a twist. Mii is another brand that lately proved is so much more than just cool bags. Check their summer collection now!

Trust us, your feet will thank you!