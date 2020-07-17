5 Egyptian Girls Share Their Most Embarrassing Moments!

Okay, we’ll fess up. Sometimes, staying in has a few perks. You don’t have to deal with sweltering summer heat, you can dress as comfortably as you want, and you can avoid eventual self-embarrassment…at least not in front of the public.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t share your most embarrassing moments online to total strangers! You’ll see — these 5 girls did just that.

“I had a breakdown…on a customer service phone call.”

Here’s an understatement: everything’s stressful right now. With that said, can you imagine how much the stress would increase if you were a Thanaweya 3amma student trying to restore your internet connection?

“The thing is, I was talking to another agent before he hung up on me,” the girl said. “So when the next one asked me what’s wrong, I couldn’t help it. I started crying and the agent kept trying to calm me down — he even told me high school was going to end well!”

“So maybe I accidentally choked myself in class.”

We’ve all done some pretty weird things to get our crushes’ attentions, especially in middle school, right? Well, we’re here to say that even the weirdest of weird things cannot compare to this:

“In grade 7, I was basically in love with this guy,” one girl tells us. “But he wouldn’t pay any attention to me, so I had this genius idea of hurting myself so he could pay attention. I tried stabbing myself with a pen but it didn’t work…so then, I choked myself with my own scarf mid-class.”

“One time, I tried to run away….because of puberty.”

Before we go into this story, we have to mention one teeny, tiny little thing and that is, Egypt could really do with proper biology classes. See, sometimes things like these can happen.

“I was naive back then,” the girl types. “And I mean really naive; I didn’t know what a period was! So, when I got mine I thought I was dying so I immediately packed my savings (10 pounds) and food (2 sandwiches) so I could die alone to spare my family the hurt…yeah.”

“I fell straight into a banana cart.”

What’s one more thing we’re really happy that we’re avoiding by staying in, so far? Well, that’s public transportation, of course. Also known as, where most embarrassing situations happen.

“It was the micro-bus driver’s fault,” one girl tell us. “I was in the front seat, taking an important call so I didn’t pay attention when my stop came. He did, though, so he wanted to help me. He got out of the bus and opened my door….and then I fell straight into the nearby banana cart.”

And that was not the worst part either. “It was right next to the building where I worked, so yeah. A few of my coworkers saw me in the banana cart!”

“I accidentally exposed lingerie to my entire class.”

As people who’ve been dealing with social media for a pretty long time, we’ve all learned that we need extreme focus online. Some of us, of course, learned that the hard way.

“I started my own business, an online lingerie shop, while studying,” one girl told us. “One day, my class’s Facebook group was really active and I was getting mentioned, so I checked. It turned out I accidentally posted the newest lingerie from my shop on the class group…and they made a lot of memes.”

Do you have a story that could top these?