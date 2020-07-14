Whoever said that cartoon or animation is just for kids clearly knows nothing. Each one of us has, at least, that one friend who’s obsessed with anime and always hypes us up about it, right?

Well, if you do decide to finally give anime a shot and you think the series are just too long, we recommend you start with a movie. Here are 5 light anime movies that will just blow your mind!

Kiki’s Delivery Service

A Studio Ghibli classic. Kiki’s Delivery Service is one of the most-watched anime movies out there. It’s about a young witch who uses her flying superpower to make a living. It’s pure magic!

Howl’s Moving Castle

Another animated film that we just love is Howl’s Moving Castle. The 2004 Japanese production tells the story of this girl Sophie, who has a boring life working at her father’s hat shop until she meets a wizard living at a flying castle!

Spirited Away

We’re still on the Ghibli train here and Spirited Away is the next stop. A little darker than the two previous films, and way more magical too. A 10-year-old girl tries to save her life and her parents who were cursed.

Princess Mononoke

Another great film that’s about an ordinary person whose life is turned upside down by a curse. This one is so aesthetically pleasing and conveys a great message about living on the margins too!

The Secret World of Arrietty

This tiny girl lives with her family in a secret world close to normal-sized people. Naturally, she is not happy with her life and often seeks out an adventure. In her journey she’ll learn a lot about herself, her world, and the real world.

If you’re a beginner, we highly recommend these 5 films. But if you’ve already seen them, let us know your take on the anime genre!