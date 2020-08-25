Sometimes, we just need a little bit more of the fantastical in our lives. Yes, we know there’s a chance you had your Game of Thrones phase, but have you ever found a show that didn’t betray you six times by its finale?

Well, if you want to find a show that combines all elements of the magical realms and great story-telling and world-building, we’ve got some good news for you:

We have 5 (yes, 5!) whole fantasy shows you should be binge-watching right about now. Keep your watch-lists open for this one!

Cursed

You know what’s better than an Arthurian legend? A re-imagining of an Arthurian legend about a powerful character with a sad backstory. And incidentally, this is what Cursed is about!

and yes that’s the main character…and that’s King Arthur next to her

What We Do In The Shadows

Believe it or not, there’s a lot we don’t know about vampires. Yes, everyone’s talked vampires and their eternal agony and their plots to take over the world and their glitter (hello, Twilight) but no one’s ever talked about how vampires deal with things like grocery shopping. Do they go to nightclubs? Do they apply for driver’s licenses? You’ll find out.

Luna Nera

Nothing’s probably cooler than a fantasy-historical TV show about witches and witchcraft than one with that same premise but set in the Witch Trials in Italy. Just watch the pilot and tell us if you’ve ever seen anything like that!

Wu Assassins

Chinatowns, Chinese mafia, and deadly ancient powers — these are the three tenets that make up Wu Assassins and you’ll love them all! It combines all the themes you’ve loved from fantasy-action movies and it’s 100% not suspenseful.

The Witcher

We have to admit once we heard Superman was going to be in a fantasy show, we were a little caught off-guard (what, with the Legolas wig and all) but honestly? We had no right to second-guess what is literally one of the best fantasy shows currently airing. Watch it — you won’t regret it.

Add a little more (literal) magic to your life!