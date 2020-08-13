If you’re one of those light travelers, then you probably find it hard packing every other weekend on your way to Sahel. But rest assured that you no longer need to do that though, not with Sahel being jam-packed with so many shopping options. Here are 5 boutiques we absolutely love down there!

Tollie Design – IOS Village

Located at the beautiful Greek-themed village at the North Coast, Tollie Design by Nagwa Farid is a must-visit. They make gorgeous kaftans and hip beachwear you just can’t afford to miss when you’re in the area!

D Store – Diplo & Marassi

Looking for an outfit that’s rather luxurious for your next Sahel event? Hit D Store in Marassi resort and Diplo now and enjoy their high-end brands collection for women, men and kids!

Nile Eyewear- Lakeyard

Didn’t have the time to sizzle your summer outfits with the right eyewear? No worries, just visit the Nile-eyewear store down at Lakeyard, Hacienda, and indulge yourself in their cool shades collection!

Maison 69 – Hacienda

You can always count on Maison 69 to bring you the most statement-making of fashion pieces to both your home and closet. Just reminding you all of their store down at Hacienda!

Azza Fahmy- Hacienda

Another spot in Hacienda that we just can’t get enough of is Azza Fahmy Jewelry. If you’re always busy in town, use your vacation time to do some jewelry shopping at this iconic designer’s place.

You know it, shopping is always extra fun by the beach!