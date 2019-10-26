Books contain multitudes and we all know that. Stories and characters, all very intriguing and interesting you’ll want to collect every book you come across. You just won’t read any of them, though.

Don’t be ashamed about your little addiction to compulsively buy books you won’t read. We know how you can stop and we’ll help you.

Don’t read the reviews — this is not a joke

The worst thing you can do as a compulsive buyer, period, is to read reviews for a product you’re going to get and books are no different.

Reading reviews for books is actually worse because you’re not reading feedback from regular readers — you’re reading feedback from acclaimed writers and since that’s actually their craft, it just makes the book sound too credible too miss.

Read a couple of pages in different chapters

Before you say that you actually do read a few pages and that’s why you actually buy the book, consider this: do you read just a few pages from the first chapter alone? If so, then you’ve been doing it all wrong.

What you need to do here is to read two to three pages from at least five chapters to see if it’s engrossing enough. Don’t worry about spoilers, too. When you buy the book and actually read it, the real flow will still reel you in.

Check with yourself: are you buying just because you have money to burn?

Sometimes, we buy things because they make us feel good about ourselves.

Yes, we know this is basic Consumerism 101 but it just doesn’t apply to shirts and shoes and perfect I-can’t-not-buy-it hoop earrings. It’s a loop none of us can escape, especially when we’ve just received some cash and are too money-happy to be coherent.

Get a friend’s opinion. Even if their tastes are different than yours

A second opinion is always tried and true. Just don’t ask the book-keeper because they have a job that they’ll be trying to do, which is sell you the product.

Instead, ask a friend for their input. Maybe they see something you haven’t seen or maybe they know the author and know their style, which may not necessarily grab you.

Focus on the price tag

Remember a few years back when Jessie J told you to forget about the price tag? Yeah, don’t follow that advice just like you’re not going to follow that treat yourself advice.

If you do, not only will you be bankrupt, you’ll also be surrounded by books you’ll never, ever read. That’s also the first sign of a hoarder, just so you know.

If you tried any of these and failed, try again. It’s going to take a while for a hopeful strategy to stick.