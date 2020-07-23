It’s official, summer is here. Now, you must all be going through the hassle of choosing what to wear on those sunny beach days. Do you go for the tried and true brands with safe designs or do you give the hottest new local brands a try? If number two is your answer, here are 5 places to start with!

Kerrat

This is one of our favorite brands for beachwear; it just had to be at the top of the list. Kerrat offers handmade simple chic designs with an urban touch; it’ll be your go-to spot in no time.

Pop Up Shop

An old goodie is Pop Up concept shop. We love how we can run around town just to find the right swimsuit cover-up or the perfect summer shade and end up finding them at Pop Up!

Ecru

With “Proudly Made In Egypt” as their motto, we highly recommend this brand for casual wear and beachwear. They make the trendiest designs and colors and always have a great selection. Some might find them a tad pricey though, but others just think it’s a fair deal!

Bazic

Another local brand we just love is Bazic. They have it all from swimsuits to evening wear and everything in between. If you’re ever on a vacation shopping spree, you have to check them out!

Myne

Want to kill your Sahel game this year? Check this local brand out for hip and fresh summer pieces. Myne is definitely “more than just stitches on fabric!”

With these 5 local brands, you’ll be bringing your A-game to the beach this year!