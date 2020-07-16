What’s a weekend without streaming a good series in bed with takeout? Because we know how important it is to always stay updated on the new series list, we’re once again giving you guys a fresh selection of TV shows!

Stateless

A story about 4 families whose lives overlap in an immigration detention center in Austrailia. The great thing about this show is the fact that the plot is based on real-life stories.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Want a light show suitable for a girls’ night in or a family weekend vacation? You have to watch this one. It’s about a group of girls who started their own baby-sitting buisness and spend their time gossiping about everything they see. Pure pleasure.

Snow Piercer

What could be a better timing to watch a show about a world that collapsed due to climate change? Snow Piercer is an American thriller that’s actually inspired by Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film about frozen-earth. And, we’re highly recommending it!

Dead To Me 2

We know, we’ve been hyping this show up ever since the pilot but it is so worth it you guys. Now, season 2 has dropped and it’s even way better than season 1. More secrets unveil, music gets better and characters are so diverse and developed!

The Politician

Honestly, we’re currently hate-watching this one. Mainly for reasons that have to do with Gwyneth Paltrow starring in a comedy-drama on Netflix. Other than that, the show has nice aesthetics and could bear many political and social undertones.

Let us know if you heard of a new series we need to give a go!