5 Old-School Family Masyaf Problems We've All Had

Family vacations were something else, weren’t they? When we think about them right now, all we think about is how fun those times were and how we’d like to rewind them for just a second.

But those times weren’t without their problems. And we know you might have trouble remembering those, so we’re going to give you a little refresher.

Waking up too early to “get most of the day”

Let’s get real for one second. As much as we love the sun and fun and all that jazz, no one likes waking up early. Especially not kids on vacation. That was the point of vacation — sleeping in!

But does that ever deter a parent? No, of course it doesn’t, especially since there’s so much to do and you’re going to do all of that is there to be done. And for that, well, you needed to wake up obscenely early.

Fights for the shower turn

A lot of people without siblings and/or many cousins may know survival of the fittest as that one quote by Charles Darwin. The rest of us know it because we’ve lived it when we were fighting over who got to shower first.

There was no pecking order. There was only sibling/cousin-normal levels of disrespect and competition. And it never really mattered how many bathrooms were there. It was going to be a thing.

Repetitive lunches

We get it, we get it. No one wants to cook when they’re on vacation and that’s totally fine. But that doesn’t mean things didn’t get a little boring.

Yeah, we know the chicken + macaroni loving crowds might see this as blasphemous but that old combo got old after the 65th time.

Making very far away trips for specific reasons

If you’ve ever tagged along on those trips and even if you didn’t, you just know this to be true.

But what was it with dads and uncles and just wanting to literally travel to different governorates to get some coffee or oddly-defined snacks? No, seriously, what was it?

Someone constantly tried to drown you to teach you how to swim

One of the most terrifying moments in the life of a person who can’t swim was family beach trips and for good reason. See, your family members really want to help you out by teaching you how to swim.

And that never worked for anyone, because not everyone’s meant to be a swimming instructor. Seriously, name one time a person learned something after they nearly drowned because “the water will lift them”.

What’s one problem specific to your family only?