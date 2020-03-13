High school was a weird time for everyone, wasn’t it? What, with all the teenage hormones and chaotic mindsets all trapped in one school together, we can all see that, well, high school is a collection of shenanigans waiting to happen.

You know what, though, we’ve been rather curious about knowing just how extreme these high school shenanigans can get.

And apparently, we’re not the only ones. One person had gotten so invested, they’d even made a thread and asked people to quote-retweet with their odd high school shenanigans.

For your reading pleasure, we tracked down the six most impressive of these tales.

“Our principal jumped out of a window”

Even if it may not seem like it, students can get rather invested in getting the down-low gossip on school principals and other teachers. Sometimes, there is a reason beyond that, like this story.

See, according to this student, their school principal died and a mysterious replacement was soon hired. Later on, people discovered that this mysteriousness was there for a reason.

The principal was corrupt and at one point, her corruptness had reached a new height (undisclosed by the source for good reason) and the police came into school to arrest her…only to discover she’d jumped out of her two-story window to evade justice, a story told to this day.

“Someone stole the permission slip book…and started selling the slips”

This story is the kind of High School Legendary that makes students talk about it for years and years in an effort to recreate that genius.

As this one current college student tells us, one of the upperclassmen snuck into their principal’s house and stole the permission slip-book. Naturally, this student started abusing their power and sold the permission slips for a decent profit, becoming a legend in the process.

“We accidentally let a snake loose in the school”

Have you ever released a possibly poisonous creature in your school? Well, if you haven’t (and that would be the norm, we presume), you’ll find this next story quite the dozy.

According to this former student, one of their classmates had just bought a small snake, as one does, and had told a few friends about her new pet. The friends had wanted to see the snake and so the pet’s owner brought it the next day for show.

The one problem was that the snake had apparently escaped and caused quite a ruckus when it was spotted during recess.

“We lit the class on fire because we were a little cold”

No one is particularly fond of the cold, are they? It’s irritating and it leaves you frozen and unable to think until you get warm. However, we doubt that anyone’s ever disliked the cold as much as these two students in the story.

See, according to their friends (and to popular school legend), a group of students was so cold and wanted to get warm by any means necessary. So, they simply lit a couple of wooden desks on fire, causing the principal to literally call the cops on his own students.

“We robbed a Pepsi truck and gave the drinks to the masses”

High school students have the best adventures when playing hooky, don’t they? However, it’s rare that you hear that a few high school students become School Heroes on the way.

In this story, one former student tells us, this is exactly what happened. He and his friends planned on skipping school and the minute they made it out the doors, they saw an abandoned soda-loaded truck.

Instead of telling anyone about this odd incident, this group of students took the remaining soda trunks and distributed them to the kids at recess, for free, in a very respectable Robin Hood act.

What was the wildest thing that happened in your high school?