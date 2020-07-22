Everyone has a few guilty pleasures, don’t they? Here’s the thing, though — sometimes these guilty pleasures aren’t just TV shows and movies. No, sometimes they’re also certain famous people (hello, Fady 3adalat fanbase!).

And, well, here’s another thing. Sometimes, the internet kind of collectively agrees and pulls the “you know what? it’s valid” card and turns this guilty pleasure into a full-fledged mainstream obsession.

So yeah, that’s how we got here. Egyptian Internet isn’t exactly a stranger to turning personal famous crushes into collective famous crushes. Want proof? Look at the 5 people we’ve been obsessing over most!

Tom Ellis

So, technically yes, this man is literally Lucifer, but you know what? He’s also really cute and charismatic, which somehow trumps the whole “part-time devil” thing.

Also, yes, considering Tom Ellis’s age-group he might have incidentally inspired a surge in the “fans of men over 40” club.

Ester Expósito

What did we get from Elite, really, if not Ester Expósito? Think about it. Season 3 has ended for a while, but photos of Elite’s Carla are still everywhere because of an ever-growing male fan-base that, well, has eyes.

Michele Morrone

While we have a lot of thoughts on this trash-fire of a movie, we’ve said it before and we’re saying it again. Michele Morrone, AKA Massimo, and his face were the highlight of the movie, in terms of looks alone.

So it’s not exactly strange to see photos of the man everywhere, even if not everyone knows what he’s been in. He’s got the internet hooked and waiting for (hopefully) better projects.

Georgina Rodríguez

Yes, we know we’ve mostly seen Georgina Rodríguez, model and girlfriend to a certain Juventus forward, in memes (some of which honestly took it too far) and the like.

But on a side-note: it’s kind of virtually impossible to find a man online who hasn’t made some comment about how crush-able she is, regardless of context!

Kerem Bürsin

No, this man is not actually some random stock model man girls just share just because he’s cute. He is a Turkish actor, whose work ranges from those dubbed Turkish soaps we all caught on MBC 4 to Netflix-certified stuff, and well…he’s also cute.

Who would you add to this list?