Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to follow the same dinner-and-flowers formula. This year, skip the reservations and choose an experience that feels more exciting and unique. From action-packed activities to creative sessions, these spots offer a fun way to celebrate together. Here’s how to do Valentine’s Day differently.

ASCENT

Go rock climbing at ASCENT in Maadi for an energetic and pumped Valentine’s day. The adrenaline-rushed atmosphere and exciting challenges make rock climbing a fun activity to experience together.

Nile Kayak Club

Spend the day kayaking at the Nile Kayak Club in Il Campo, Giza, paddling on the Nile with open views and fresh air for a calm but special experience. It’s the perfect opportunity if you’re looking for something outside traditional dating.

Abouzeid Ceramics

Book a pottery class at Abouzeid Ceramics in Masr El Qadima and get creative with clay. From shaping bowls to designing your own pieces, the hands-on experience feels personal, relaxed, and truly memorable.

Ski Egypt

Head to Ski Egypt at Mall of Egypt, 6th of October, for an exhilarating indoor skiing and snowboarding experience. ski down the slopes featuring real snow, enjoy the chilly atmosphere, and embrace the winter wonderland vibes right in the heart of the city.

Escape The Room

Step into a themed puzzle room at Escape The Room in Gateway Mall, New Cairo, where the countdown starts the moment the door closes. Hidden clues, secret codes, and unexpected twists keep the adrenaline high as you work together to break out before time runs out.

Inlane Bowling Center

Make your way to Inland Bowling Center at Arabella, New Cairo, for a mix of bowling and arcade games. Between strikes, flashing arcade machines, and friendly competition, the energy stays high and the fun never slows down.

Airzone

Spend the day at Arizone in Point 90, New Cairo, where trampolines and jumping zones set the tone. Bounce, flip, and move freely in a space built for pure fun and nonstop excitement.