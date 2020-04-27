It’s time for our annual Ramadan “spot the mistake” article. In which, we agree that any TV show is subject to mistakes and slips. However, some mistakes can hardly go unnoticed and continue to be the subject of ridicule on social media for weeks. Here are some of them!

Yasmine Sabry/ Forsa Tanya

We’re pretty sure you didn’t miss this one unless you’ve been living under a rock. Because for the past few days, everyone on social media talked about how Yasmine Sabry got out of a horrifying car accident wearing full makeup. No second chances from us, Yasmine!

Dina El Sherbiny/ La’bet El Nesyan

Another mistake that was spotted early in “La’bet El Nesyan” was the fact that Dina El Sherbiny gave birth to a baby that looked much older than a newborn. Did the world run out of babies?

Another angle:

Mohamed Ramadan/ El Prince

You’d think that “Number One” would at least have zero mistakes, but no. Mohamed Ramadan’s El Prince fell in the same trap and everyone noticed. In a car repair shop, where Mohamed Ramadan works, a car of a certain brand went in and a car with a different brand came out in the same scene!

Adel Imam/ Valentino

Despite the fact that this is the smallest mistake of them all, but some fans were really offended by the scene where the Egyptian flag was upside down in one of Valentino’s episodes. It is some people’s job to keep track of these things, right?

Ghada Abdel Razik/ Sultant El Moez

Honestly, we don’t know what’s with actresses and their makeup, they are unable to let go for some reason. In the series, Ghada Abdel Razik is supposedly a street-food vendor who is also able to afford high-end looking makeup looks with false lashes and everything!

So, did you guys spot any other mistakes?