By Habiba El-Hadidi

We all know, as Egyptians, we’re super social beings. Most of our activities tend to revolve around hanging out with friends or engaging in some other form of group activity. But that doesn’t mean Cairo has nothing to offer its solo explorers out there!

Here are a bunch of activities you can enjoy solo in the city even if you’ve never thought about hanging out on your own:

Wall Climbing

If you’re up for a challenge, you can go test your stamina and fitness at Egypt’s only indoor climbing wall. Finger Lock in Gold’s Gym (5th Settlement Branch) is a 12m tall climbing wall with an amazing view of the South 90 Street.

Visit an Animal Shelter

If you want to do something useful and relaxing at the same time, you can consider visiting one of Cairo’s many animal shelters. ESMA, APF animal shelter and Little Paws are to name a few. If you’re not sure how to reach any of them, check their website for contacts.

VR Gaming

Like gaming but you do it all the time already? Then you might be up for a slight change. With VR gaming, you’ll have all the joy regular gaming provides in addition to one extraordinary immersive experience. There are a few places in Cairo that offer VR gaming; a couple in 5th Settlement, one in Heliopolis, and one in Maadi.

Go Kayaking

Did you know that Cairo has a Nile Kayak Club? For those who don’t know, it’s located in Maadi’s The Platform. The idea of Kayaking might have never crossed your mind before, but trust us once you go and watch the picturesque sunset over the Nile, you’ll regret not going earlier!

Horseback Riding

Turns out there are lot of places where you can learn horseback riding, or just go to have a ride for the day. A few places are Ruya Riding Center in Sheikh Zayed, Cairo Horse Riding School, and Stallion Equestrian Center in El Obour.

Go to a Spa

Had a difficult week and need to de-stress? Treat yourself to a relaxing massage in a luxurious spa. No matter how difficult your week was, a soothing massage will help you feel a lot better. Ever thought about it?

So if you already like doing things solo, what is your favorite solo activity? If not, what solo activity would you go for now? Please let us know!