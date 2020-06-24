You’ve heard all about it, right? If you haven’t, then you’ve surely seen all the jokes and ‘hot takes’. We know because we did and, quite frankly, we don’t know how to feel about the country basically going back to pre-quarantine living again.

Here’s a few things we do know, though. This is a major step and we’re going to need to remember some things we’ve all but forgotten about.

Traffic has always been and will always be bad. Seriously. Don’t think it changed.

Okay, so here’s the thing. Three months (and maybe more) at home will change a lot of things. Relationships began and ended, shows were cancelled, we’ve all lived like three different lifetimes.

But do you know what hasn’t changed? Egyptian traffic. Simply because it never will. Don’t let your extended home-stay make you forget the secondhand road-rage you get and don’t let the disappointment get to you when you hit the roads again.

We have like three times the bridges now

So, you probably heard that a new bridge pops up every second but if you’ve never seen it, well, get prepared for the cultural shock. It might be too much at first, though, and you might think you kind of time-traveled but you’ll get over it. Literally, probably.

Literally, everyone has been through some physical changes. Don’t sweat it.

Since you (like the rest of us) have been largely quarantined, you’ve probably been through some physical changes, too. Whether your weight is fluctuating or you cut your own bangs, it’s perfectly normal to feel a little nervous about how you’re going to be perceived.

But don’t let it get to you, though. Everyone’s changed, physically and probably emotionally, so we’re all in this same boat together.

It’s okay to forget how to be social again

Yeah, so you’re probably worried about literally everything right now because your interactions with people got a little limited and that’s just an anxiety-ripe atmosphere.

But here’s the thing, We’re all taking it one step at a time. And everyone forgot what to say after hello.

Maybe just remember the virus is still here

Please, please, please do not forget we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. Yes, we’re opening up and going back to normal but we all need to remember this ‘normal’ comes with a heavy side of ‘with limits’.

Just stay safe and keep a distance. Literally, that’s it.

Just keep them in mind!