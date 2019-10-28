Work politics could be really tricky. You could end up being disliked or even FIRED for saying something you thought would be okay.

To avoid this situation, here are 5 things you should NEVER say at work! And their better equivalents.

“That’s Not My Problem”

When someone asks you to take on a task that doesn’t exactly fall within your job description, or you feel like you’re juggling a lot right now, avoid saying this phrase. You might come off as lazy or not a team player!

Instead, try taking on the task when you have some free time on your hands If not possible, say “I’d recommend you ask (insert name).”

“I just assumed that..”

Let’s state this loud and clear, with work, you should never assume. Miscommunication is one of the biggest problems with workplaces.

To avoid any errors or lost efforts say “Can you further elaborate what you need from me exactly?”

“But we’ve always done it this way”

We get it, it’s okay to fear change. But saying stuff like this will make you look inflexible and stuck in your own comfort zone!

Instead, say “Oh, that’s a different approach. Can you please tell me why it’s a better one?” This way, you expressed more interest.

“There’s nothing I can do about It”

Sometimes it literally feels like there’s nothing you could do and that you’ve run out of ways. However, expressing willingness is much better than showing instant defeat.

Try saying “I am a bit stuck, could you help me find another way?” And now it’s a win-win situation!

“I haven’t had the time”

Of course, there are never enough hours in the day. It is better to make it clear beforehand the exact time every task will take; rather than explaining why it wasn’t delivered on time.

You could say “I can finish this by…(insert time)!”

If it’s already too late and the damage is done, start by apologizing and own up to your own actions. Say what your intention was and start working effectively to solve the problem.