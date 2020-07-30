So many girls tend to face wardrobe malfunctions and irritations on a daily basis but with the new trend that is TikTok hacks, all your fashion troubles will easily vanish!

And since it’s summertime, we thought this bunch of TikTok fashion hacks will be of great use to you right now:

1- Jeans Trick

Ever had the problem of your high-waisted jeans just not staying on your waist anymore and looking like they’re too big on you from the top? This viral TikTok hack has the solution for downsizing your favorite jeans and wearing them comfortably!

2- Scarf to Top

If you’re yet to try turning your scarves into cute summer tops then this TikTok hack is definitely for you – all you need is a pretty scarf, and you’re good to go!

3- Hiding Bra Strap

We’ve all had this problem at some point that it kept us from wearing a lot of our favorite tops, but this hack is just magical as you can see – your straps won’t be ruining any more outfits!

4- Styling Oversized Clothes / the Shirt-Knot

Whether they’re sweatshirts or over-sized shirts, if you want to turn them into crop tops or tie them in knots from the waist or above, this trick is super easy and effective!

5- Bandana-Belt Trick

This one has to be our favorite on the list! Because it adds a touch of fashion and color to many basic and plain outfits. All you need is a colorful headband or a scarf. This hack also helps in making your jeans fit better!

Let us know if those TikTok hacks actually work for you!