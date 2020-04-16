With the recent Coronavirus threat, and as a safety measure, most schools are now closed. Also, most employers have asked their employees to start working remotely from home. Hence, parents are left in a tough spot; trying to juggle work and kids all at the same time and place.

If you’re finding yourself in a similar situation or know someone who is, be sure to read the following handy tips that will make your life or theirs a lot easier!

Honesty

If you’re going to make this work, know that you should communicate your situation to your workmates first. There’s no shame in letting them know that you’re trying to get the job done whilst taking care of the kids.

This way, if you suddenly go missing or if you had an emergency and had to take a break, they’ll understand!

Scheduling Both Ways

In such situations, setting just your own schedule won’t do it. You will have to make a schedule for both you and your kids. And the trick is, trying to get as much work done during their nap hours or playtime!

House-Boss

You may not be the boss at your job but at least you should be in your own house. Let the kids know that you’re working and set some boundaries when you really need to focus.

For example, if you’re having an important meeting, give them some extra TV or video games time if they promise not to disturb you.

Make Time

We understand you might be worried about your performance at work. But take care, this shouldn’t mean that your kids come in second place. Every once in a while take a break from work and focus on them, too.

E-Learning

If you have school-age children, they are probably enrolled in the E-learning programs now. Make sure you give them a helping hand or at least some guidelines. Remember, they are not used to this new situation they have going on!

You Time

Now that your working hours are over and your kids are down for the night, you should turn the “Me Me Me” mode on. Use the rest of the night to look after and pamper yourself only.

Kids, work, sleep and repeat!