Adrenaline junkie? If you think you can’t find joy in Cairo, you’re absolutely wrong. Recently, Cairo has become the place for many extreme activities and we couldn’t be happier.

If you’re not a faint heart and you’re into adrenaline pumping activities, here are 5 places in Cairo, Egypt you need to try ASAP!

Para-motor-Pyramids

This is the latest addition to the list of die-hard activities you can now find in Cairo. If you’re a bit of a daredevil, this one you can’t miss. Fly over the ancient monuments of the Giza Pyramids with the para motor offered to you by Hiking Club Egypt.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/452117255641219/

Sky diving- Pyramids

Care for a free fall? yeah sure. Now you could jump off a plane for a hobby with Sky Dive Egypt. What’s a better place to do it other than the pyramids, especially since the experts claim Egypt has got the perfect weather for the sport!

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/skydiveegypt.official/about/?ref=page_internal

High Ropes- Mokkatam

High Ropes AKA Mario High Ropes is a place full of adrenaline spiking activities in Mokattam’s Saint Samaan Monastery. Zip lining, hiking, rock climbing; you name it. Who knew you could do all this in one place and right in the heart of Cairo!

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Mario-High-Ropes-Team-2035353503379796/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAQq4M_kxGRiZXAmVKJKFE4e8y_bNdlRGfGtBYSKRRkYbXnq2EpqQI1n_fo8G9Cv78UhwD5qKr1-RKg

Kayaking- Nile River

Get away from the noise and engines and walk down the Nile river for a change. Kayaking in the Nile is getting more hype now than ever and people are actually signing up for weekly memberships.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/NileKayakClub/

Wadi Degla Protectorate

In case you don’t know, Cairo actually has a natural protectorate in the heart of Maadi. There you have plenty of things to do , if you’re a wildlife enthusiast, of course. Mountain hiking, rock climbing, mountain cycling are among the many things you could do there. Also, if you want some serenity, yoga classes there are more than great!

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Wadi.degla.egypt/

Don’t forget to do your stretches!